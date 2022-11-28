VALDOSTA — The Valdosta annual Christmas parade returns 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, downtown.
The Christmas parade is a tradition that many have looked forward to for decades.
Brandie Dame, Valdosta Main Street director, is coordinating her first Christmas parade partnering with Ossipe Temple.
“I cannot wait for everything to come together on Saturday,” she said. “We’ve been planning for months and it has been a very exciting process.”
Valdosta City Manager Mark Barber is the 2022 Christmas parade grand marshal.
The 2022 Christmas parade theme is holiday cards; floats that would like to be judged must decorate and display their best holiday card.
Judges will be DeAnnia Clements, Wiregrass Georgia Technical College president; Gabrielle Metts, marketing and events coordinator at Coleman and Talley; Jamie Phelps, Downtown Valdosta business owner.
Brooke Harp will be the parade announcer.
Dame said there are more than 40 applications and the deadline for applications is 5 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 1; however, applications will be accepted the day of the parade.
“We are looking forward to the creativity of the participating organizations and for the community to be filled along the streets and excited,” she said.
To kickoff the Christmas parade, the city will host Christmas Kids Crafts at the Unity Park Amphitheater, 9 a.m.-noon Saturday, Dec. 3.
