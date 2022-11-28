VALDOSTA — Lowndes County and the City of Valdosta kick off the Christmas season with the annual joint tree lighting ceremony.
The city will host the event 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2, at the Unity Park Amphitheater.
Sharah’ Denton, city community relations and marketing director, said, “This collaborative event allows the county and city to unify our community by celebrating the holidays together.”
The event includes Christmas carols by Valdosta Middle School chorus, a visit from Santa Claus and reading of “Twas the Night Before Christmas” by Lowndes County Commission Chairman Bill Slaughter.
Meghan Barwick, county public information officer, said, “This is probably the biggest community event during the holiday season and we absolutely love partnering with the city to kick off the Christmas season.”
Hot chocolate and cookies will be available for free, sponsored by Visit Valdosta. Denton said following the tree lighting, there will be a movie in the park celebrating the 30th anniversary of the original release of “The Muppet Christmas Carol.”
Barwick said Santa and the sleigh will be at the Administrative Judicial Complex for pictures and visits Dec. 6-22, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays.
