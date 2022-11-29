VALDOSTA – Valdosta shoppers were given some reprieve from the Black Friday horde thanks to the city hosting Small Business Saturday this past weekend.
Downtown Valdosta Main Street teamed up with Downtown Tifton, Downtown Adel and Hahira Happenings for a “Highway 41 collab” that encouraged their respective residents to shop local while participating in discounts, giveaways and live music.
Mayor Scott James Matheson and Lowndes County Commission Chairman Bill Slaughter presented proclamations declaring Nov. 26 Small Business Saturday earlier in the week; both lauded local businesses for their imprint on the city’s economy.
Brandie Dame, Main Street director, said Downtown Valdosta is largely made up of local entrepreneurs, so the area lends itself as a hotspot for Small Business Saturday.
“Mom and pop shops make up a lot of the City of Valdosta; they’re the heart of our community and we really appreciate them. Ninety-nine percent of small businesses make up employees in the private sector in the U.S., so that local dollar goes a long way,” she said.
Small business owners said they have seen great business with the local government’s push to shop small, such as Samantha Schreiber, owner of downtown’s Cottonwood Market and Boutique.
Schreiber said a love for gift shops and the uniqueness of small businesses motivated her to open her own shop that showcases a few other small businesses as well.
“We have a collaborative where we’re bringing the storefront and getting people off of Etsy and showing the community makers that are local. So we have local art, handmade goods and crafts. We have paint parties where we do arts and crafts in the back; it definitely grows our community and brings them together through the arts,” she said.
“I love getting to know people who live here in my community and seeing them as passionate about small business as I am. I named it Cottonwood because a cottonwood tree is one of the hardiest trees there is; we’re kind of like an umbrella company and I just thought it would be a great representation of our business because I want it to be strong, hardy and have deep roots in my community.”
Angela Crance, owner of Art and Soul, shared similar sentiments, as she opened her shop as a creative outlet for herself and downtown. She supports artists by buying their work for her inventory.
“When I retired, I wanted to give back to downtown. I didn’t want to sit around at home; it’s just not in my DNA. So, I opened a shop to give them something fun and eclectic. We love supporting other small artists because it’s hard being an artist. It also makes what we have here extra special because you can’t get it anywhere else. This is not a living for me; it is my passion,” she said.
She added small businesses give cities their character and identity.
“If you were to show your friend around Valdosta, would you take them to the big chain stores in every other place? Or would you show them the local spots, the hidden gems that make Valdosta, Valdosta? The first place you should take anyone should be your downtown; it’s the community’s treasure trove.”
