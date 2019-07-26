VALDOSTA — A few ongoing events continue downtown.
— Maker’s Market will line downtown streets again, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 10.
The inclusive event has been expanded to not only consist of farmers but also crafters, “vintage enthusiasts” and artists, Rachel Thrasher, Main Street program coordinator, said in a previous interview.
A sidewalk sale is hosted concurrently with the Maker’s Market featuring merchandise from area businesses.
Applications are being accepted all year long for the market.
— Food Truck Thursday is gearing up for its third installment.
The event returns 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 15, to Lee Street and Central Avenue.
Goodtime Jr. Music Shed performs while community members take advantage of the various food trucks on the street and green-space.
Activities offered for kids make the event family-friendly.
— Downtown Valdosta Art Walk series is scheduled for 5-8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 16, at participating restaurants and businesses.
The walk kicked off in March and focuses on shops within the City Center Arts District.
Retails will have art demonstrations and other offerings while restaurants will have drink specials, menu specials, cocktail creations and live music.
The event recognizes both visual and culinary arts, Thrasher said.
The final Art Walk is Oct. 18.
— Nashville, Tenn., will come to Valdosta with the Downtown Valdosta Songwriter Showcase.
The annual series has a fall show scheduled 8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, at The Dosta Playhouse. Doors open 7 p.m.
Valdosta musician Joe Smothers performs. Smothers is a songwriter, solo musician and has played in the Valdosta-based band Skannyardle.
Ellen Hill, Main Street director, said in a past interview that a songwriter series could not be hosted without Smothers.
Also hitting the stage will be Chuck Jones and Tony Arata, both of Nashville, Tenn.
Arata is a songwriter for country musician Garth Brooks, who has recorded seven of his songs, according to a biography from Main Street.
He has written songs for Patty Loveless, Lee Roy Parnell, Trisha Yearwood, Reba McEntire and Clay Walker, the biography reads.
Jones has written songs for musicians Patti Labelle, Ronnie Milsap, Charlie Daniels and John Berry, according to a biography from Main Street.
More than 140 of his songs have been recorded, according to the biography.
Tickets are $20 and are available until they are sold out, Thrasher said. Seating is limited.
“There’s no guarantee there’s tickets at the door so we definitely encourage people to pre-purchase their tickets,” she said.
Covington’s Dining and Catering will have a cash bar.
Call Valdosta Main Street at (229) 259-3577 for more information on all events.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.