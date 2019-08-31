VALDOSTA — Hurricane Dorian's arrival time is expected to be Tuesday morning with a 30 percent chance of tropical storm force winds.
Paige Dukes, Lowndes County clerk and public information officer, said in a release that Emergency Management continues to monitor Dorian's forecast and received an update from the Tallahassee Division of the National Weather Service at 3:30 p.m. Saturday.
The update projected a rainfall of 2-4 inches this week, and the further east the track shifts, the less rain the county will see. Any shift west increases those amounts, the report stated.
The probability of Lowndes County being hit by tropical storm force winds has decreased since first reports. Tropical storm winds extend 120 miles out from the center of the storm, the release said.
"Citizens are encouraged to continue following forecast updates as the exact path of Dorian is still to be determined," Dukes said.
Dorian is a strong Category 4 Hurricane that is about 385 miles east of West Palm Beach as of Saturday afternoon. The track has shifted to the east, keeping Dorian off the East Coast.
The release said a high pressure system to the north is steering the storm and dictates when the turn will actually occur.
The EOC will use the CodeRed emergency alert system to inform residents of emergency information related specifically to Lowndes County. To sign up, go to www.lowndescounty.com and click on the CodeRed storm icon.
The service is free to all Lowndes County residents, who should use it after Dorian's impact to clear any debris from their property, secure outdoor furniture and toys, make plans to care for pets and to purchase any needed supplies.
For preparedness tips, residents can visit www.ready.ga.gov.
