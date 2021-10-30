JASPER, Florida – Valdosta rescue dogs are getting a sense of family while Florida prison inmates are establishing a long-term connection through the Humane Society’s Hamilton Hounds program.
The Humane Society of Valdosta/Lowndes County worked with Hamilton Corrections Institution in Jasper, Florida, to implement the program, which partners 10 prisoners with five dogs for training purposes.
The canines are rescues from the Lowndes County Animal Shelter, said Victoria Grindle, lead dog handler for the Humane Society.
The inmates are known as handlers and work in pairs. They teach obedience and other techniques to the dogs in preparation for pet adoptions.
“They’re just so absolutely in love with their dogs that it’s changing so many things for them emotionally, and they’re thinking about things, the mistakes that they’ve made ... that kind of put them here and the difference they’re making in the dogs lives," Grindle said.
The start of a 10-week course, Hamilton Hounds, began Oct. 5.
There was a delay in the start of the program as it was initially scheduled to kick off in 2020. Grindle said the prison didn't allow visitors last year due to the pandemic, pushing back the start date for Hamilton Hounds.
Participants are currently going through 15 classes that last between an hour and a half to two hours each.
Katie Rooney of North Florida Paws acts as the lead dog trainer for the program.
She said positive and modern methods are used to train the animals, which will be available for adoption in coming weeks.
The dogs are learning obedience commands while the handlers are learning how the dogs communicate in an effort to create an understanding between the human and the dog.
“Everything makes it as much fun for the dogs and handlers as possible,” Grindle said.
Participating inmates are in the low-security dorms at Hamilton Corrections, she said.
The dogs are kept at the prison, with crates sitting next to the handlers beds. The inmates are tasked with caring for the animals 24/7 to build connections.
Rooney said most of the dogs have probably never had positive interaction with people or possibly never been in a stable environment.
“The dogs and the inmates have to bond and the dogs need that security," she said. "This is their home, right now, and their family and they feel more secure if they’re with their family in their home environment.”
She added the animals are happy to be in prison with their handlers.
“It helps save these dogs out of shelters and possibly being on death row for no other reason than space, and it helps the inmates because it makes a huge impact on their lives; and then, of course, they become great adoptive dogs so the adoptive families get a great, trained well-behaved dog that can become a welcomed family member, so it’s kind of a win-win-win situation," she said.
Grindle said the handlers have become emotionally attached to the canines.
They have become curious about the adoption process to ensure the dogs go to good homes. Grindle said some of the inmates have expressed it will be difficult for them to let go of the dogs once they're adopted.
A pre-adoption event will be held in a few weeks for families.
The Humane Society will list the adoptable dogs from the program, allow families to apply for adoption and the Humane Society will make selections. A graduation event is scheduled for Dec. 8, when the families will go to the Florida prison to retrieve their pets.
Handlers will perform a routine showcasing the training techniques they've learned.
The families will get a chance to meet the handlers and take their dogs home.
Grindle said the prisoners will immediately get their next round of rescue dogs.
"It’s been proven in other programs that if the guys even spend one night without a dog, there’s such a huge effect on them emotionally, almost like a depressive thing," she said.
Hamilton Hounds has impacted the inmates positively, she said. They have opened up since starting the program.
The staff is happier, as well, Grindle said.
“It’s making it a brighter place,” she said. “Everybody’s just getting that added benefit of having dogs around.”
In talking with some of the handlers, she said they've verbalized wanting to continue training after being released from prison – some of them professionally.
Even if not professionally, Grindle noted they can help family members who have issues with their dogs.
“I’m just so proud of the handlers and how they’ve done because I wasn’t expecting that," she said. "All of this has completely blown away any idea that I had for it and I’m just so excited for the next time around and to be able to keep doing it, and maybe, we can show this to other prisons and just kind of keep building."
Rooney said one prisoner told her after the second week of training that his life changed.
“Some of the inmates were talking about how we told them how important it was for them to have these dogs because they were saving the dogs lives and they said 'no, they’re saving our lives,'" she said. "It really touched our hearts that they already feel that these dogs are making such a difference in their lives.”
Every inmate that completes the Hamilton Hounds program will receive a certificate.
There's currently a long waiting list for new handlers, Grindle said.
As each participant is released from prison or discharged from the program for any reason, they'll be replaced.
The first round of handlers who are the most experienced will continue Hamilton Hounds by training the next set of handlers.
Grindle encourages other regional rescues near prisons to establish a similar program. She said the Humane Society would like to incorporate a prison dog program at Valdosta State Prison.
“If we can actually bring it to our own prison here, that’s going to be immeasurable," she said. "All of us here want that so desperately, and the better that this program does, I think the more likely chance that we’ll have to be able to do that.”
Rooney, who started a prison dog program in Union County, Florida, about eight years ago, also urges prisons to get involved.
“They are so impactful to the inmates," she said of the dogs. "It changes them in that they are now responsible for something other than themselves and they have to make sure that they’re providing the care and safety, as well as the training and behavioral qualifications for these dogs so that they can be placed, and the love they receive is just amazing. It actually goes both ways. The dogs love the inmates and the inmates love the dogs.”
Visit facebook.com/humanesocietyofvaldosta for updated information about adopting the dogs.
