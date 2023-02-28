VALDOSTA – The Georgia Department of Public Health South Health District was recently recognized by the National Pan-Hellenic Council Valdosta Alumni Chapter, Valdosta Divine 9.
Divine 9 President Ronald Skrine Sr. and Treasurer James Dean Jr. presented two plaques to the South Health District, organizers said in a statement.
One plaque recognized South Health District as a whole and the second recognized Dr. William R. Grow, district health director.
During the presentation, Skrine recognized the work that South Health District did throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. He spoke about how serving the community doesn’t always come with recognition or thanks and said that is why the council chose to recognize the district and Grow.
“We are tremendously thankful to the Valdosta Divine 9 for this acknowledgment,” Grow said. “We joined public health not for recognition but because we love our communities and we want to serve them. This token of appreciation means a lot to myself and our incredible staff and is a wonderful reminder that our hard work is noticed and valued.”
