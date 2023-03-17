VALDOSTA — Discover Academy, a licensed childcare and Georgia accredited preschool, is a STEAM-based program for children ages 2-5.
Discovery Academy Science,Technology, Engineering, Arts and Math Preschool opened Feb. 26.
McKenzie Carter-Cleark, owner, said the legacy of serving children began with her grandmother.
“It feels great to offer the first STEAM program in Valdosta for children this young,” Carter-Cleark said. “Children are more likely to enter STEM careers and receive scholarship opportunities if they are exposed to the pathways early enough.”
Discover Academy offers students the use of tablets, smart boards, chrome books and other interactive activities, developing and stimulating critical thinking and problem-solving skills.
Carter-Cleark said, “Our mission is to provide top level childcare with an emphasis on expanding early learners’ love for STEAM.”
She graduated with a biology degree from Alabama Agricultural and Mechanical University, which she said allows her to develop a diverse curriculum for administrators and teachers.
“Our administrators and teachers receive training to be able to best accommodate our student population. We offer small group learning with allows us to focused on improving curriculum, one-on-one learning/teaching and celebrating the small accomplishments of students,” Carter-Cleark said.
Dr. Tammie Patterson and Gabrielle Butler serve as director and assistant director of the academy, respectively.
Discover Academy, 252 N. St. Augustine Road. Learn more or schedule tours www.discoveracademyschool.com; or contact info@discoveracademyschool.com or (229) 929-2349.
