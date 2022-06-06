VALDOSTA – Jurassic Nation brought a two-day animatronic dinosaur exhibit to the James H. Rainwater Conference Center.
“Jurassic Nation is a walk-through experience featuring over 50 robotic, museum-quality, dinosaurs,” Rob Fawaz, Jurassic Nation chairman, said. “This is fun and educational entertainment, offering a unique experience for the whole family.”
The two-day exhibit sold more than 1,000 tickets, according to Jurassic Nation.
The exhibit allowed families a chance to participate in indoor activities: bounce houses, Jeep racing and a fossil sandbox dig and visit the outdoor dinosaur experience.
Amanda Hoch, catering and sales manager Rainwater Conference Center, said, “We have never hosted anything like this and coming out of COVID this is a really neat way to draw the community.”
Hoch said the exhibit gives the conference center the opportunity to showcase versatility and connect with the community.
“We have been visiting smaller cities lately to give those an opportunity to experience what they may not have before, especially following the global pandemic which kept many of us inside,” Fawaz said.
Jurassic Nation and conference center representatives said they hope to make it an annual activity for the community.
