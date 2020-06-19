VALDOSTA - Rep. Dexter Sharper, D-Valdosta, will return to Atlanta in 2021.
After counting provisional ballots Friday afternoon, Lowndes County election officials certified that Sharper (2,333 votes) defeated challenger Alvin Payton (1,972) by a margin of 361 votes.
Friday sealed the race for Sharper since there is no Republican candidate in the race.
Sharper held a 309-vote lead over Payton following the June 9 election, but with 348 Democratic provisional ballots yet to be counted then, the lead was not sizable enough to lock-in a victory.
Sharper said he is thankful to voters in Valdosta for his reelection and that he has been focusing his efforts during the first week of session on a hate crime bill.
“I’m feeling good. There’s a lot of work ahead of us with everything going on across the nation, especially a few incidents across Georgia," Sharper said. "We’ve got the hate crime that’s one thing we really, really want to work on and try to get the Senate to go ahead and get it out of committee and everything."
In 2021, Sharper plans to further increase his own efforts and asked his constituents to open more lines of communication to better serve them.
“We got to work even harder," he said. "I want to hear more from the people if at all possible. Their opinions, their comments - I just want to be more hands on in the future with the constituents. I want feedback from them so we can work together.”
More than anything, Sharper said he is excited to regain his seat next year.
“I’m just excited about going into 2021,” he said. “I just feel we’re going to make things even better in this district.”
This story was updated at 2:18 p.m. June 19.
