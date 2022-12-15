VALDOSTA – Fifth-grade students at Dewar Elementary School welcomed their families into their science classrooms for a student-led lesson on changes in matter.
"Families joined the class as if they were students and were able to immerse themselves in fifth-grade science concepts," school officials said in a statement. "Incorporating family into the education experience is an essential concept in all Lowndes County Schools."
“For so long, we haven’t been able to connect with our families in this way, so it was so nice to share what we do every day with them,” teacher Shaina Larson said.
In Anna Eidson’s science class, parents were able to see their child’s routine and participate in an experiment exploring the difference between physical and chemical changes.
Student-parent teams combined vinegar with an Alka Seltzer tablet in a film canister, producing a gas powerful enough to pop the lid open.
“The laughter, joy and connection between student, parent and teacher proved to be a meaningful experience for all of us,” Eidson said.
In Larson’s science class, the students led their parents through an experiment where they had to use observable evidence to determine if a physical or chemical change had occurred. They mixed baking soda and vinegar inside a balloon, which made it inflate before their eyes.
Parents did not hesitate to jump right into the activities, school officials said.
“Parents were dancing, putting on their science goggles and rolling up their sleeves to dive into learning just as their students do daily when they walk into the classroom,” Larson said.
