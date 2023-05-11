Valdosta, GA (31601)

Today

Thunderstorms, accompanied by locally heavy rainfall at times. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High 87F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Isolated thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy after midnight. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 67F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.