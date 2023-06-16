Valdosta, GA (31601)

Today

Considerable cloudiness. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 89F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph..

Tonight

Isolated thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 69F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.