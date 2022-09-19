Sunshine and clouds mixed. High 87F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph..
Mostly clear. Low 68F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
Updated: September 19, 2022 @ 2:55 pm
VALDOSTA —The Valdosta Lowndes County Development Authority’s monthly board meeting is scheduled for 11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 20, in the authority conference room at 103 Roosevelt Drive, authority representatives said in a statement.
