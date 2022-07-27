Money_Budget.jpg
VALDOSTA – The Valdosta Lowndes County Development Authority adopted its 2022-23 operation budget this past week and provided updates on ongoing projects.

Andrea Schruijer, executive director for the Development Authority, noted in the business development report for the July meeting that staff is working with seven existing industries. They include CJB Industries, Langdale Industries, Lowe’s Regional Distribution and South Georgia Pecan. 

The Development Authority is involved in possible expansion projects for 2022-23 by helping the companies identify assistance with specific infrastructure needs and economic development incentives to support business operations with capital investments of approximately $57 million and job creation of 165.

The staff is still working on 17 active projects looking to locate the City of Valdosta and Lowndes County with a potential capital investment of $11.3 billion and 7,900-plus new jobs. Schruijer confirmed they are “very large” projects that have been years in the making, hence the high overall investment and job volume.

“We have nondisclosure agreements with the companies we work with, so we can’t go into too much detail about the active projects. However, the industries range from advanced manufacturing, food processing and logistics,” she said.

The full operating budget details:                                    

Revenue

Millage Revenue: $3,300,000                                

Payment To Authority: $112,600                                

Rental Income/Land Sales: $68,000                                           

Total Revenue: $3,480,600                                              

                                                

Expenses

General Operations 

Equipment / Network Maintenance: $5,000                                

Utilities (Office): $11,000                                

Janitorial /Lawn Care: $10,000                                

Office Building Repair and Main: $4,000                                

Software & Upgrades: $9,500                                

Automobile Operation & Maintenance: $5,000                                

Telephone: $17,000                                

Insurance: $17,000                                

Taxes & Licenses: $350                                

Supplies & Maintenance: $10,000                                

Accounting Costs: $40,000                                

Bank Service Fees: $3,000                                

Professional Development: $7,000                                

Memberships & Subscriptions: $11,000                                

Special Handling Postage: $900                                

Legal Costs: $48,000                                

Travel: $0                                

Staff Salaries & Benefits: $425,000 

Total General Operations: $623,750                                              

                                       

Industrial Park Maintenance

Landscaping Maintenance: $85,000                                              

Park maintenance: $0                                

Utilities (Industrial Parks): $20,000                                

Total: $105,000                                

                                       

Comprehensive Economic Development

Business Retention and Expansion

Existing Industry Support: $7,000                                              

Existing Entity Corporate Visits: $1,000                                

IA & Committee Meetings: $1,000                                

Regional and Local Visits: $500                                

Total: $9,500

                                

Recruitment                                              

Business Development: $60,000                                

Locate South Georgia: $5,000                                

Workforce development: $5,000                                

Engineering: $40,000                                

Total: $110,000

                                                                                                      

Marketing/Public Relations:                                

Marketing and public relations: $100,000                                

Total: $100,000                                

Total Expenses: $948,250                                              

                                       

Net Income Before Non-Budgeted Items: $2,532,350

Summary of Year-to-Date Budget Position:

Total Revenues: Over Budget $238,752

General Operations: Under Budget $2,385

Industrial Park Maintenance: Over Budget $2,070

Business Retention and Expansion: Under Budget $7,127

Recruitment: Over Budget $6,703

Marketing/Public Relations: Over Budget $12,121

Total Budgeted Expenses: Over Budget $11,382

Budgeted Net Income: Over Budget $227,370

