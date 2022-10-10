VALDOSTA – To celebrate 1,600-plus jobs created through project expansions, the Valdosta Lowndes County Development Authority observes the manufacturing industry during the week of Oct. 10-14.
VLCDA ushered in National Manufacturing Week with National Manufacturing Day, Oct. 7, with a proclamation event at Arglass Yamamura, a glass production facility with a “production system based on flexibility, efficiency and sustainability.”
Arglass is the first new glass plant built in the United States in 25 years and the first one east of the Mississippi in 60 years, according to José de Diego Arozamena, chairman and CEO.
“It’s not common to have a refill plant in a startup company but it’s worked out well. The demand has been excellent and customers have responded very well. ... We all know consumers around the world but in the U.S. especially have become more interested in trying different custom products, more kombuchas in different flavors,” he said.
“That drives customers to the brand and consumer goods companies in food, beverage and spirits, and they need to be flexible to meet that demand. That’s where we come in. The typical glass plant in the U.S., even those with many years of history, may be lucky to launch three or four products, so we are very proud of the fact that we are now getting to famous brands like Smirnoff, Saratoga Water and a broad range of products.”
Andrea Schruijer, executive director of the VLCDA, in addition to highlighting Arglass’ success, gave an overview of Valdosta-Lowndes County’s manufacturing industry for the last three-and-a-half years. “We actually have 4,208 jobs in the manufacturing sector here in Valdosta and Lowndes County, and compared to last year, that’s over 1,000 jobs at a 1% increase. We’ve seen it from our existing industries such as South Georgia Pecan, CJB, Berry Global and Ace Electric,” she said.
“Just to give you a few more facts, in Lowndes County, we’ve announced 10 new projects with 35 expansions, which makes for a total of $491.2 million in capital investment and the creation of over 1,600 jobs. So we’ve had new industries such as Arglass, Supreme Boats, Bimbo QSR and recently GAF materials moving forward. There’s a lot going on in our community and we’re glad to see manufacturing coming back.”
Also in attendance were Lowndes County Commission Chairman Bill Slaughter and Mayor Scott James Matheson, who gave a joint proclamation that recognized National Manufacturing Day as “an effective way to highlight the importance of manufacturing in our nation’s economy and to draw attention to the many rewarding, high-skilled manufacturing jobs; as well as supporting and celebrating Valdosta-Lowndes County, Georgia’s manufacturers.” VLCDA will continue to observe Manufacturing Week and host a Career, Technical and Agricultural Education Education and Industry Tour Thursday, Oct. 13. The day-long CTAE event is designed to educate teachers about manufacturing careers available in the South Georgia region. CTAE teachers from Lowndes, Berrien, Brooks, Clinch, Echols and Lanier counties school systems will tour local industries and participate in a facilitated discussion focused on workforce and education issues.
For more information, visit https://www.buildlowndes.com/ or (229) 259-9972.
