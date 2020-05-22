VALDOSTA – Lowndes County Deputy Tax Commissioner Beth Taylor tendered her resignation earlier this week, according to an email statement sent to members of Tax Commissioner's office.
No reason was given for Taylor's resignation which will be effective June 3, though her last day in the office will be Tuesday, May 26, according to the email.
Taylor did not respond to a Valdosta Daily Times request for comment.
Lowndes County Tax Commissioner Rodney Cain told The Valdosta Daily Times he was shocked by her decision but accepted her resignation and thanked her for being a top-notch employee. He said he did not know the reasons behind her decision.
Taylor's move came Tuesday, the same morning that Cain appeared on a local radio talk show for an interview. In the interview, Cain was asked about his practice of waiving penalties and interest.
The Valdosta Daily Times published an article this week, revealing about $3 million in penalties and interest had been waived without authorization from the Lowndes County Commission.
Cain is in a hotly contested race for reelection and early voting is underway. Without further comment from Taylor or Cain, there is no confirmation her departure is related to the incidents or the election.
