VALDOSTA — Lowndes County deputies and church leaders recently teamed up to help deal with crime in the county.
Eight pastors with the Concerned Clergy of Valdosta worked together with the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office recent.y manning traffic check points at a pair of locations, said Bruce Francis, president of Concerned Clergy and pastor of Gaines Chapel AME Church in Douglas.
The event was developed after a number of violent incidents, including shootings and killings, took place in Valdosta in past weeks, Lowndes County Sheriff Ashley Paulk said.
Concerned Clergy originally wanted to set up a gun buyback event but Paulk said that wasn’t effective.
“At gun buybacks, many of the guns could be stolen,” he said.
The idea of working together on traffic checkpoints had been tried in the 1990s, the sheriff said.
The checkpoints were manned at two locations — one on Fry Street, the other at the intersection of Smithland and Lee streets, said Ronnie Mathis, senior pastor of Crossing Jordan Baptist Church in Valdosta.
While the deputies dealt with the law-enforcement side of the traffic stops, clergymen on the scene handed out “goodie bags” with literature and urged drivers to “put down guns and pick up the Bible,” Mathis said.
Clergymen gave away about 150 of the goodie bags between the two checkpoints, he said.
While the clergymen said the idea was not to crack down with arrests, Paulk said deputies did take in three or four drivers who had outstanding warrants.
Francis said the event was a success as far as reaching out to the community and that Concerned Clergy would “absolutely” do it again.
