VALDOSTA — Molly Deese, long-time vice president and general manager of Wild Adventures Theme Park, has been named executive director and vice president of Adventure Aquarium in Camden, N.J., according to a statement from Herschend Enterprises, Wild Adventures' parent company.
Deese began her career at Wild Adventures in 2008 overseeing retail operations and was promoted to general manager and vice president in 2012. She oversaw several additions to the park, including a large Splash Island addition and the building of Discovery Outpost.
Her new venture will take her to Adventure Aquarium, also part of Herschend Enterprises, with 20-year theme park veteran Jon Vigue taking her place at Wild Adventures.
“I have thoroughly enjoyed my time in Valdosta and at Wild Adventures,” Deese said. “It’s been a pleasure to witness the growth and transformation of both the park and this community over more than a decade. I have no doubt that Wild Adventures will continue to thrive under Jon’s leadership.”
Vigue has a long history in the theme park business and was promoted to assistant general manager at Wild Adventures in 2019.
“I am humbled and excited about my new role leading the amazing team at Wild Adventures,” Vigue said. “We are extremely fortunate to be part of this great community and we remain committed to providing first-class entertainment for this region for many years to come."
