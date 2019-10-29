VALDOSTA – The final Valdosta mayoral debate stoked racial flames and ended in anger and confusion Monday.
After a question was posed to candidates about how they would deal with racial tensions in the Valdosta community, David Sumner said he is not aware of racial tensions.
“I have no plan because I’ve never been incorporated into those discussions,” Sumner said.
At that point, about a dozen Valdosta State University students walked out in protest. Sumner continued, saying he would have an open-door policy to discuss issues such as racial tensions if elected.
Kevin Bussey responded to the question by saying he looks at committees with power and sees mostly older white men. He said diverse representation in committees is critical. Diversity is a strength of the local community, Bussey said.
J.D. Rice said having diversity in positions of power is important for people to care about decisions being made.
“You got to include people,” Rice said.
The debate, that had been billed as “One Voice. One Message,” was held Monday evening in the VSU University Center Magnolia Room.
Hosted by the VSU Sociology and Anthropology Club and the VSU chapter of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People, candidates for mayor and Valdosta City Council at-large seats debated and fielded questions from students in the audience.
Topics included policing and gun violence, entertainment options for young residents, public transit, competitively paying jobs, decriminalization of marijuana and more.
Of the mayoral candidates, only Bussey, Rice and Sumner participated, while Brooks Bivins and Scott James Matheson did not.
The last question of the evening was asked by Mirakal Jackson. Jackson, a senior from Marietta, majoring in art, asked if Sumner remembered an incident during the 2016 Donald Trump rally at VSU.
The event occurred in February 2016 when approximately 30 black VSU students were escorted out of a rally for then-presidential candidate Trump. The incident made national news as the students said they were asked to leave without cause while others said they were yelling profanities from their seats.
Sumner replied he did not recall the event.
Jackson asked if he remembered the Valdosta Jimmy Johns restaurant incident in 2018.
In October 2018, a video of a Jimmy Johns employee donning a white Ku Klux Klan-style hood while another employee laughed went viral as the pair appeared to be in the kitchen area of the restaurant on Baytree Road.
Sumner replied he did not recall that event either.
“When he stated that he wasn’t aware of any racial tension, it immediately made me first feel confused. If anyone lives in Valdosta, that’s the first thing they’re aware of,” Jackson said.
“It made me feel like he is lying to avoid the topic, and that’s what frustrated me because he wasn’t willing to acknowledge the fact that it happens. It’s here.”
The candidate then said he never possessed any racial prejudice or animosity in his life.
“I don’t see color,” Sumner said.
The crowd responded negatively to Sumner’s comments. Sumner apologized, saying if he said the wrong thing or used the wrong terminology, he was sorry.
“He was the only caucasian candidate on the stage,” said David Jonathan Davis, president of the VSU Sociology and Anthropology Club and host of the debate. “However, his response did get what it deserved.”
For Jackson, the issue of racial tensions, particularly acknowledgement, is a personal one.
She won VSU homecoming queen earlier this month by running on a platform called CHANGE. Standing for community, honesty, acknowledgement, narrative, gallant and equality, Jackson said she created her slogan to help unite the community.
“The reason why I asked him the question and not the other candidates was because the other candidates acknowledged that there’s racial tension here, and they acknowledged what they can do to make it better,” Jackson said.
“He refused to acknowledge it. That’s what frustrated me as a student, as a black woman, as a Blazer.”
Jackson emphasized she took issue not with Sumner’s race or persona but solely his words.
“I was not attacking nor criticizing his color or what he represents. I was criticizing what he said by saying that there was no racial tension in Valdosta,” Jackson said. “He did state that he has an open-door policy for students and so forth, but quite frankly, I think that was his way of avoiding the question again.”
