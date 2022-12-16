VALDOSTA – A Day of Caring, Sharing, Giving will hold a Christmas event for children in need providing free snacks, candy, drinks and fruit.
There will also be free toys and gifts for the children, organizers said in a statement.
This Christmas event and atmosphere are sponsored by the Sons of Solomon No. 151 and Electa Chapter No. 323.
Donations/gifts and contributions are being accepted through Monday, Dec. 19, to ensure children will have a Merry Christmas, organizers said.
To donate, call Eddie L. Koonce at (229) 740-1916 or Deputy Grandmaster Johnny Robinson at (229) 375-2174.
