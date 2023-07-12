Klassy Jazzy Affair Day Party honoring Community Changemakers photo

Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Kappa Eta Omega Chapter Community Changemakers include Elder Lonnie Denton, Ronald Skrine, Minister Tony Herring, Sandra Tooley, Valerie Bryant, Chanel Randolph, Dr. Samuel Clemons, Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Dr. Charles Vinson and Percy Chastang Jr.

 Submitted Photo

VALDOSTA — Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Kappa Eta Omega held a “Klassy Jazzy Affair Day Party” honoring community changemakers last month at the Valdosta State University grand ballroom.

The event, which was held to raise money for local scholarships, honored changemakers in the local community, organizers said in a statement.

“Simply put a changemaker is someone who is taking creative action to solve a social problem.

Thus, whether sparking a global movement or stopping a classroom bully, a founder of a social enterprise or an employee of a multinational company, every changemaker is: Intentional about solving a social problem,’’ said attorney Valerie Bryant, president.

“On June 3, we paused to honor 10 community changemakers,” Bryant added.

The awards were presented to individuals who have made a significant impact in their local community in each award category, organizers said.

These individuals were recognized for their community service:

Spiritual Changemakers

Minister Tony Herring

Elder Lonnie Denton

Dr. Charles Vinson

Social Justice Changemakers

Sandra Tooley

Ronald Skrine

Education Changemaker

Tangela Kimber

Health care Changemaker

Percy Chastang Jr.

Business Changemakers

Female Business of the Year: Chanel Randolph

Young Entrepreneur of the Year: Bryan Sermons

NPHC Program of the Year

Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Kappa Tau Lambda Chapter

