VALDOSTA — Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Kappa Eta Omega held a “Klassy Jazzy Affair Day Party” honoring community changemakers last month at the Valdosta State University grand ballroom.
The event, which was held to raise money for local scholarships, honored changemakers in the local community, organizers said in a statement.
“Simply put a changemaker is someone who is taking creative action to solve a social problem.
Thus, whether sparking a global movement or stopping a classroom bully, a founder of a social enterprise or an employee of a multinational company, every changemaker is: Intentional about solving a social problem,’’ said attorney Valerie Bryant, president.
“On June 3, we paused to honor 10 community changemakers,” Bryant added.
The awards were presented to individuals who have made a significant impact in their local community in each award category, organizers said.
These individuals were recognized for their community service:
Spiritual Changemakers
Minister Tony Herring
Elder Lonnie Denton
Dr. Charles Vinson
Social Justice Changemakers
Sandra Tooley
Ronald Skrine
Education Changemaker
Tangela Kimber
Health care Changemaker
Percy Chastang Jr.
Business Changemakers
Female Business of the Year: Chanel Randolph
Young Entrepreneur of the Year: Bryan Sermons
NPHC Program of the Year
Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Kappa Tau Lambda Chapter
