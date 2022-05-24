VALDOSTA – Incumbent Michael Davis and newcomer Erin Price led their respective races for Lowndes County Board of Education Tuesday night.
In county school board District 1, Davis garnered 551 votes, 58.49%, over his opponents Sheila R. Thomas who received 321 votes or 34.08% and Marilyn Griffith-Creavy who received 70 votes or 7.43%, according to Lowndes County election results.
In county school board District 3, Price received 753 votes, 58.06%, over her opponent, Darrell Presley, who received 41.94% or 544 votes.
These results are unofficial. Results will be official later this week when certified by election officials.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.