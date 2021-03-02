VALDOSTA – For more than a century, the members of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution have been dedicated to the objectives of historical preservation, education and patriotism.
This year, the Daughters of the Col. Ebenezer Folsom Chapter, NSDAR, chose a project that supports all of these goals, members said in a statement.
The book “James Oglethorpe: Not for Self, but for Others” by Torry Maloof was donated to 23 public and private elementary schools in Lowndes County.
"This entertaining, beautifully illustrated book not only teaches children about the founding of our great state but also meets Georgia educational standards for third-grade reading level to increase literacy," DAR members said.
Another copy of the book was donated to the Johnston Lakes Library along with a display, to celebrate Georgia Day, showcasing the state’s history, famous people from Georgia, state symbols and points of interest.
For more information on DAR or joining a chapter, email registrarcefdar@gmail.com or visit www.dar.org.
