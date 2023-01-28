VALDOSTA – It’s been four years since the last Dancing with the Valdosta Stars but the event steps back into the spotlight this spring.
Organizers of the scholarship fundraiser for Valdosta State University theatre, dance and music students had named the Valdosta stars and the dance experts in early 2020 when the pandemic canceled the event and continued to cancel the event in 2021 and 2022. The last one was held in 2019.
Earlier this week, some of the stars scheduled to dance in 2020 are back in the lineup for the 2023 Dancing with the Valdosta Stars.
Organizers named the dancers and experts during a luncheon at the VSU University Center. With the stars named first and their assigned experts named second, they are:
Michele Corbitt with Joe Mason.
Keyara Hamilton with Hank Rion.
Dr. Jarod Bailey with Sarah Wildes Arnett.
Alex Stephenson with Melissa Pihos.
David Sandbach with Ashley Grover.
Andy Gibbs with Blair Anderson.
Dr. Hernan Posas with Carlee Fults.
One of the stars dropped out prior to the luncheon. A new one will be selected and she will be paired with expert dancer Drew Rowell.
Stephenson, Bailey, Corbitt and Hamilton were scheduled to perform in the 2020 Stars.
The event is scheduled for April 22 at the James H. Rainwater Conference Center.
Organizers said Dancing with the Valdosta Stars is the primary scholarship fundraiser for VSU theatre, dance and music students. The event had raised more than $200,000 for scholarships before the pandemic disrupted it in 2022.
The competition boils down to which dancing star can raise the most scholarship money.
Each person who buys a $100 ticket receives a token that can be placed into a dancer’s ballot box. Sponsorships are available for $1,500 which can translate into 15 votes for a dancer.
More information: Call VSU College of the Arts Outreach at (229) 333-2150.
