VALDOSTA – Downtown Valdosta is undergoing a major facelift and Main Street Director Brandie Dame is conducting the operation.
Dame and Allyson Sealy, Main Street coordinator, paid a visit to North Valdosta Rotary Club this week to explain the Main Street program’s impact on Valdosta and share the team’s plans to bring entertainment and business to the area.
The Georgia Main Street Program began in 1980 as one of the pilot coordinating programs of the National Main Street Initiative launched by the National Trust for Historic Preservation.
“Since it started, the designated community programs have been instrumental in leading the state in historic preservation, small business development, expansion of the state’s employment base, leveraging private investment, increasing tourism and providing a positive road map for public-private partnerships. Housed in the Office of Downtown Development at the Georgia Department of Community Affairs, Main Street is a signature program for community development and revitalization in Georgia’s historic downtowns,” according to a Georgia Main Street statement on its website.
Valdosta has been a nationally accredited Main Street program since 1984 and has been named a Georgia Exceptional Main Street ever since 2013.
According to Dame, the city’s increased focus on the downtown area is to preserve history, keep business concentrated in one area and help the values of residential areas.
“Basically, it's the heart of the community. A lot of people that are looking to make investments and build industrial areas always say ‘Take me to your downtown,’ many economic developers. If you don’t have a nice downtown and you’re not protecting what you have, why would they want to bring jobs to the community?” she said.
The Main Street team’s strategy has four tenets: design, organization, promotion and economic vitality. Dame said this includes enhancing downtown’s physical appearance while maintaining the community’s historic identity, working with existing and potential business owners to grow the economic base and positioning the entertainment district as a center of activity.
According to data collected from Valdosta Main Street in compliance with its monthly reporting to the state, revitalization efforts have resulted in 32 completed projects in 2021 totaling approximately $125,000 in public investment and 80,000 in attendance for 846 events downtown in 2021.
As for downtown’s future, a general outline includes:
– Integrate VSU more fully into downtown.
– Business development to diversify mix of retail, arts, government, residential, dining and entertainment.
– New community events development to draw more residents from Valdosta and the surrounding areas to downtown.
– Development of new economic incentives to attract new business and support existing businesses.
– Wayfinding signs, more greenspace, murals.
“We’re so proud of the amphitheater opening. What’s going to change is that we’re going to have more and more festivals. We’re going to have a blues festival coming up; that’s going to be awesome. We’re also going to have Azalea After Dark. First you go to the Azalea Festival, then you’ll come to Unity Park Amphitheater that night and we’ll have an amazing concert that Friday and Saturday night. We have a lot of great events planned for that space,” she said.
“That is what I mean, the Main Street way is taking a blighted area and turning it into something gorgeous to be used for years and years and years. ... One last thing, shop local, stay local, eat local and enjoy local. You start the trends, you support the local businesses and support the area where you live and work and play.”
For more information about Valdosta’s Main Street program, visit https://www.valdostamainstreet.com/.
