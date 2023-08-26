VALDOSTA — St. John the Evangelist Catholic School recently opened its state-of-the-art STEM Lab, “designed to ignite the curiosity and creativity of students from kindergarten to eighth grade.”
“This remarkable STEM Lab stands as the sole establishment of its kind in the surrounding counties, firmly positioning SJCS as a pioneer in hands-on, experiential learning,” school officials said in a statement.
The ribbon-cutting ceremony took place with a gathering of the school’s educators, community leaders and students.
The ribbon-cutting event was attended by Most Reverend Stephen D. Parkes, bishop of the Diocese of Savannah, and Valdosta Mayor Scott James Matheson. Parkes’ dedication to education and his remarks “resonated with attendees, emphasizing the transformative power of innovative learning environments and creating soaring opportunities for all students,” school officials said.
Matheson proclaimed the day as “St. John the Evangelist Catholic School Day,” recognizing the school’s “profound impact on the community and its commitment to nurturing young minds,” school officials said. “His proclamation underscored the school’s role as a pillar of educational excellence and its strong partnership with the local community.”
The SJCS STEM Lab features an array of cutting-edge amenities, including new computers, activities tailored to various age groups and a diverse array of equipment such as a 3D printer, milling machine and etching machine.
“These resources empower students to explore, plan, create, reflect and share their discoveries, fostering a unique ‘growth mindset’ approach to education,” school officials said.
The role of the teacher transforms into that of a facilitator, guiding students on their journeys of exploration and discovery.
Principal Cheri Carter of St. John the Evangelist Catholic School underscored the significance of the STEM Lab’s launch: “Our STEM Lab represents an unparalleled opportunity for our students to engage in hands-on exploration and discovery. This innovative pedagogy encourages critical thinking, problem-solving and a deep passion for learning that will serve our students well throughout their lives. With this distinctive facility, SJCS stands at the forefront of educational excellence, setting a precedent for the region.”
At the helm of this groundbreaking endeavor is Arlene Manning, an accomplished educator with more than 18 years of certified teaching experience in Georgia. Holding a BS degree from Florida State University, Manning’s expertise in the natural sciences has greatly enriched the lives of countless students, school officials said.
“Her commitment to education is further exemplified by her involvement in SJCS for the majority of her career, teaching middle school science,” school officials said.
Manning’s background includes facilitating STEM programs in public school systems, leading STEM-related field trips and inviting professionals from various fields to share their expertise with students. With more than a thousand project opportunities within the lab’s kits, students at SJCS “will enjoy a diverse range of experiences, each contributing to their depth of knowledge and critical thinking skills,” school officials said. “As the only institution of its kind in the region, SJCS continues to demonstrate its commitment to providing an exceptional education that prepares students for a future driven by innovation and exploration.”
SJCS continues to expand its commitment to cutting-edge education with the introduction of a state-of-the-art Broadcast Lab. This innovative facility, equipped with high-quality cameras, professional lighting, a versatile green screen and advanced editing tools, “empowers students to not only write and create captivating stories but also seamlessly integrate multimedia into various subjects,” school officials said. “This dynamic space encourages collaborative learning and nurtures essential skills in communication, technology and storytelling.”
Complementing this modernization, the school’s Media Center is undergoing a comprehensive renovation, with all-new books, shelves, circulation desk and comfortable seating areas. Scheduled for completion by the end of the month, the updated Media Center will provide an “inspiring environment for students to explore the world of literature and embark on imaginative journeys,” school officials said.
For more information, call the school at (229) 244-2556 or visit sjcsvaldosta.org.
