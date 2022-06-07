VALDOSTA – More than 100 classic cars filled Five Points shopping center recently for the 15th Annual Super Cruise-In.
Dan Bremer, South Georgia Classic Car Club president, said the club was founded in 1984. The organization is dedicated to the restoration, preservation and enjoyment of special interest automobiles.
SGCCC hosts a car show in the spring and fall, with weekly meetings.
“Our main goal is to have good clean fun and to support the Georgia Sheriffs’ Youth Homes,” Bremer said. “Those in attendance today have been very generous in their donations to support our cause.”
This year, SGCCC donated $3,000 to the Georgia Sheriff’s Youth Home.
“We really enjoy hosting car shows twice a year, especially having the children from the youth home come out and continually working to support that cause,” Bremer said.
“Mustang junkie” Tamaris Edwards said his dream Mustang is the 1967 Cobra. He admired the 1970 baby blue Mustang, owned by Steve Ward, SGCC member.
“This has been dope! It's given me an opportunity to network and meet other car enthusiasts and content creators,” Edwards said. “My friend, Josh, is the owner of a classic Camaro and he told me about this event today.”
Edwards, better known as, TMarz Music, moved to Valdosta from Tuscaloosa, Alabama. As a YouTuber and musical artist he said Valdosta has been great and he appreciates the laid-back energy.
SGCCC meets Tuesdays at Austin's Cattle Company.
Membership is open to anyone who wants to join the car club in fun and planning, Bremer said.
To learn more about the South Georgia Classic Car Club, visit www.sgccc.org.
