VALDOSTA – Tiffany Crowell was recognized as the 2022 Sister of the Year for the Kappa Eta Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority.
Each year, the chapter recognizes one of its members for her community involvement and active participation in the chapter’s programs and activities, sorority representatives said in a statement.
Since becoming a member of the Kappa Eta Omega Chapter, Crowell has served as the Cluster IV meeting chairman, COVID health and safety chairman and co-chairman of the strategic planning and risk management committee.
During 2022, Crowell served on the Standards, Graduate Advisory, Membership, Leadership Development, Protocol, Hospitality, Pearls for Girls, Little Miss Ivy, Empowering Our Family and Uplift our Local Community committees. She has also served as a past chapter president.
Crowell has been a registered nurse for 17 years. She serves as the perinatal executive director for South Health District of Public Health 8-1,where she is the program manager for the Baby LUV (Lowndes Unique Victories) and PAT (Parents as Teachers) Healthy Start program.
She is a member of Union Cathedral Church where she has served as the past youth ministry director, Sunday school teacher, strategic planning coordinator, wellness ministry leader and liturgical dance instructor.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.