VALDOSTA — The Mental Wealth Center’s third annual record restriction and career fair returns this month.
MWC prepares for its third annual record restriction and career fair event 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday, July 28. The event will be held at Greater Newton Grove Cathedral, 722 2nd Ave. NW, Moultrie.
JaTaryria Thomas, Mental Wealth Center co-owner, said, “It is such an amazing feeling to be able to facilitate a third record restriction event for our community. The impact that an event like this brings to our community is immeasurable.”
Last year, MWC helped more than 300 individuals with getting their records restricted.
“We know that we all make mistakes. But when you are charged with a crime, it can feel like your life has turned upside down. and even if your case has been dismissed or you plead guilty as a first-time offender, that charge can follow you around for the rest of your life. You could face barriers to employment, education and even housing,” Thomas said.
“Luckily, there is a process to prohibit public access to the specific criminal records regarding your case. Known as expungement in some places, Georgia law refers to this process as record restriction. This is truly giving someone a second chance, a new lease on life as they say. It is truly a blessing to be able to play a part in something so life changing for our community.”
The event is free and open to the public thanks to several organizations and partners, including Colquitt County, Moultrie Police Department, Georgia Justice Project, Southern Judicial Circuit of Georgia, State Bar of Georgia’s Pro Bono Project, Georgia Legal Service Program and Judicial Council of Georgia.
Thomas said registration for the event is required. The goal is to assist 300 community residents with their record restrictions (expungement).
To register as a participant for the record restriction clinic or as a vendor at the career fair, call the Mental Wealth Center at (229) 234-2364 or (229) 375-0560 or email at mentalwealthcenter@gmail.com.
Here is additional information about Georgia Record Restriction:
“Getting your record restricted in Georgia is the same thing as getting it expunged. Because the term ‘expunged’ suggests that your record would be completely removed or destroyed, Georgia changed the term in 2013. However, nothing about the process changed.
“Record restriction simply means that you can get the records on your official criminal history report restricted from public view. In this case, they’ll only be accessible to law enforcement for criminal justice purposes. Unfortunately, this process does not happen automatically and records can only be restricted if you and your situation qualify.
“In August of 2020, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp expanded access to restriction and sealing of convictions in Georgia, allowing people the opportunity to restrict certain convictions after a period of time. The new law allows an individual to petition the court to restrict and seal up to two misdemeanor convictions from their record and almost any offense that has been pardoned from their criminal history.”
