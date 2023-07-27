VALDOSTA — The Mental Wealth Center’s third annual record restriction and career fair has been postponed.
The event was scheduled for Friday, July 28, to be held at Greater Newton Grove Cathedral, 722 2nd Ave. NW, Moultrie.
JaTaryria Thomas, Mental Wealth Center co-owner, said, “Due to a greater than anticipated response the event is being rescheduled while an alternate venue is secured to accommodate the expected attendance. Thank you for your patience and understanding while we assure this act of service will be a successful one.”
=Thomas said registrations will continue to be taken, if a person hasn’t already returned completed registration forms.
Last year, MWC helped more than 300 individuals with getting their records restricted.
Pre-registration is required to participate in the event.
To register as a participant for the record restriction clinic or as a vendor at the career fair, call the Mental Wealth Center at (229) 234-2364 or (229) 375-0560 or email mentalwealthcenter@gmail.com.
