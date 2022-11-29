VALDOSTA – The Garden Center is decorating for the season.
Regular hours are 1-4 p.m. Wednesday through Friday, center representatives said in a statement. Tours are available with a $5 entry fee.
However, this weekend will be the Christmas Open House with no charge to the public.
The 2022 theme is “Home for the Holidays” and The Crescent is decorated from top floor ballroom to bottom and all outside, representatives said.
“A special treat this year is the front door decorated by Southern Occasions florist shop in Lake Park,” they added. “Of particular interest to children will be the kindergarten building located in the gardens.”
Visitors can also bid on two original art works. Annette Crosby and Sherry Wetherington each created their paintings onsite live while at a previous Crescent event – “Beautiful Table Settings” – and have donated their works to The Crescent for fundraising, representatives said.
Both paintings will be on display and bids must be made in person. Reserved bid is $300 for each. As bids progress, updates will be posted on The Crescent Facebook page – The Crescent Valdosta, GA – giving patrons a chance to rebid. The paintings will be on display through December with the winners announced in January.
“Come and kick off your Christmas season and even take family pictures in the beautiful Crescent,” representatives said.
Open house is scheduled 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, and 1-4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 4.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.