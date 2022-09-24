VALDOSTA — James Cocke, a visually impaired artist, won an award for his Westerns-inspired painting.
Cocke received the Georgia Artists with DisAbilities, Inc. 2022 Distinguished Merit Award for his painting called “Cowboys,” which reflects his viewpoint of a scene from the Westerns on television.
“I learned about this opportunity through the Visually Impaired Foundation of Georgia, Inc.,” Cocke said. “This organization has helped me so much because I have not been able to read for years.”
VIFGA’s mission is to ensure that all visually impaired Georgians receive the tools and services they need to develop their full potential.
Cocke said the VIFGA gave him the opportunity to read through audiobooks, reading glasses and other resources he may need.
Prior to loss of sight in his eye during dual glaucoma and cataract surgeries more than 10 years ago, Cocke said his ability to sketch was delayed by depth perception.
His wife and caretaker, Diane, bought him paint and canvases to get back into capturing life experiences through his eyes.
“It’s really tough when you go from being very active to being homebound everyday,” he said.
Cocke retired after 25 years as a local air condition salesman at the age of 62 due to the loss of his sight. He was active in the community as an avid tennis player, Special Olympics coach and hunter.
He said laughing, “I get more paint on myself than I do the canvas but I really enjoy it.”
Cocke said he used basic household items such as cans, bowls and rulers to create abstract paintings.
“I learned to develop my art because the paint and the canvas don’t know I am blind.”
Winning Georgia Artists with DisAbilities paintings are collected and travel statewide. However, Cocke’s “Cowboy” painting has already been purchased.
“I was so thrilled to not only be in the top 10 artists out of over 200 artists but to know someone had already purchased my painting,” he said.
Cocke said he looks forward to holding his own art shows, participating in other art conceptions and shows locally and in Alabama.
For painting and show inquires, contact Cocke on Facebook at James Cocke Art or email jamescockeart@duck.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.