VALDOSTA – Another person has died of COVID-19 at South Georgia Medical Center as cases increase throughout Lowndes County.
Lowndes County reported 35 new COVID-19 cases Thursday, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health. Lowndes County has reported 5,495 cases and 96 deaths since the pandemic began.
South Georgia Medical Center reported another death and 43 COVID-19 positive patients being treated Thursday.
SGMC has no patients waiting for results and has discharged 903 virus-related inpatients since the pandemic began.
The hospital has reported 178 deaths at its facility, one more since Wednesday. Not all of the virus-related deaths occurring at the hospital are Lowndes County residents.
The Valdosta Daily Times has a detailed list of the gender, age, race and chronic condition existence for all deaths in Lowndes County that have been reported so far. That information can be found here.
