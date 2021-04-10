ATLANTA – COVID cases across the state continue to rise with 1,059 cases reported Saturday.
There have been 861,412 COVID-19 cases have been reported in Georgia since the beginning of the pandemic, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.
The state reported 16,982 deaths – an increase of 52 from the previous day – with 2,506 probable deaths related to the virus.
Georgia has reported 211,288 antigen cases — an increase of 637 antigen cases from the previous day — since the start of the pandemic. Antigen cases show results from rapid virus tests.
More than 59,000 people have been hospitalized across the state due to COVID-19, according to the report, with 9,776 admitted to an ICU.
More than 7.9 million COVID-19 tests have been performed with a 10.5% positive rate, health officials reported.
The state has performed more than 503,000 antibody tests — which show signs of past infection — with the state reporting a 17.6% positivity rate.
More than 4.67 million people have received the vaccine in Georgia, between Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson allocations.
