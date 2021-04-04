VALDOSTA – Thirty-two students are quarantined within the Lowndes County School System, according to its weekly report.
Of those, 15 are quarantined due to possible exposure at school and an additional 17 are quarantined due to community exposure, school officials said in a statement.
Lowndes County Schools reported a student population of 10,523. There were seven new positive student cases reported Friday, April 2.
No new employee cases were reported out of 1,390 employees. Five employees are quarantined due to possible community exposure.
"For the past seven days, Lowndes County Schools' positive COVID-19 cases of faculty and students is .059% compared to the Lowndes County community data reported by the Department of Public Health of .044%.”
Lowndes County schools are on spring break this week.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.