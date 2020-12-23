VALDOSTA – As COVID-19 cases surge, hospitalizations are increasing. Wednesday South Georgia Medical Center reported having 67 coronavirus patients.
Lowndes County reported 34 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.
Lowndes County has reported 5,888 cases and 2,030 antigen positive cases – an increase of 86 antigen cases – since the pandemic began. The state has started reporting antigen cases — results from rapid virus tests — as part of its daily status report.
The DPH confirms 98 deaths with 35 probable deaths in the county.
South Georgia Medical Center reports 67 confirmed positive inpatients with no patients currently awaiting results. There have been 992 patients discharged and 186 inpatient COVID-19 deaths since the pandemic began.
Not all SGMC patients are Lowndes County residents.
The Valdosta Daily Times has a detailed list of the gender, age, race and chronic condition existence for all deaths in Lowndes County that have been reported so far. That information can be found here.
