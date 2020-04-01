VALDOSTA —Lowndes County now has 24 cases of the coronavirus.
The increase shows another patient received a confirmed diagnosis of COVID-19 in the county since yesterday, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health daily status report at 12:28 a.m. Wednesday.
Only one previously reported death has been due to the coronavirus as of the same time, per the report.
As of 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, there were 15 patients with confirmed diagnoses of COVID-19 at South Georgia Medical Center, according to the SGMC COVID-19 daily update.
Seven SGMC patients who received positive diagnoses of the coronavirus had been discharged and 15 SGMC patients were awaiting testing results, per the SGMC update.
Not all SGMC patients are Lowndes County residents.
Additionally, a new COVID-19 screening tool is available online.
Developed by Apple and the Centers for Disease Control, the screening tool quickly assesses a person's symptoms and tells them if any additional steps need to be taken for care. The tool can be found at https://www.apple.com/covid19/ and has two options: assessing yourself or assessing someone you know.
The GDPH status report is updated twice a day — once at noon and once at 7 p.m. The SGMC report updates at 12:30 p.m. daily.
This story was updated at 12:37 p.m.
