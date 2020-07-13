VALDOSTA – Lowndes County added 64 COVID-19 cases Monday, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health report.
The county has reported a total of 1,908 cases since the start of the outbreak, according to the report.
Lowndes County has had 18 deaths since the start of the outbreak, according to the GDPH.
The overall number of COVID-19 patients being treated at South Georgia Medical Center grew by one Monday.
SGMC was treating 58 patients Monday, according to the hospital's daily report. Last week, the hospital experienced a five-day spike where coronavirus patients at the hospital jumped from 40 last Monday to 69 Friday.
As of Monday, 105 Lowndes residents have been hospitalized due to COVID-19, since the start of the outbreak, according to the report.
The South Health District has performed 15,027 coronavirus tests throughout its 10 counties Sunday, according to the district COVID-19 website.
SGMC had discharged 240 COVID-19 patients and had one patient waiting for testing results, according to the report.
Thirty-six SGMC patients have died since the outbreak of the virus. Not all SGMC patients are Lowndes County residents.
For more data on Lowndes and the surrounding counties, The Valdosta Daily Times has created a database to track COVID-19 across the South Health District.
To reach the database, click the link here.
