VALDOSTA – The overall number of COVID-19 patients being treated at South Georgia Medical Center fell for the second day in a row Sunday.
With four fewer coronavirus patients, SGMC was treating 57 patients Sunday, according to the hospital's daily report. The two-day downturn followed a five-day spike where coronavirus patients at the hospital spiked from 40 Monday to 69 Friday.
In Lowndes County, 14 more COVID-19 cases were confirmed Sunday, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health report.
The county has reported a total of 1,844 cases since the start of the outbreak, according to the report.
Lowndes County has had 18 deaths since the start of the outbreak, according to the GDPH.
As of Sunday, 105 Lowndes residents have been hospitalized due to COVID-19, since the start of the outbreak, according to the report.
The South Health District has performed 15,027 coronavirus tests throughout its 10 counties Sunday, according to the district COVID-19 website.
SGMC had discharged 233 COVID-19 patients and had one patient waiting for testing results, according to the report.
Thirty-six SGMC patients have died since the outbreak of the virus. Again, not all SGMC patients are Lowndes County residents.
For more data on Lowndes and the surrounding counties, The Valdosta Daily Times has created a database to track COVID-19 across the South Health District.
To reach the database, click the link here.
