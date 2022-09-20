VALDOSTA – The Lowndes County DUI & Adult Felony Drug Courts will host the Third Annual Recovery Walk.
The event is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 23, at the Lowndes County Judicial Complex, 327 N. Ashley St., county officials said in a statement.
National Recovery Month, which started by the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration in 1989, is a national observance held every September to promote and support new evidence-based treatment and recovery practices.
Heather Harris, DUI court coordinator, said the walk is to support all phases of recovery from addiction.
“Recovery is for everyone; it’s for every person in every community. It affects each one of us and what this walk does is help us provide all our resources we have available for the community. We would love for people to come out and show their support,” she said.
“Recovery is an important process for anyone that has substance abuse issues or mental health issues they have to go through, and it’s very important for our accountability courts to let people be aware of the program’s assets available to them.”
Harris confirmed that guest speakers will include Lowndes County Commission Chairman Bill Slaughter, Redeemed Living founder Brent Moore, State Court Judge Ellen Golden and various alumni from the county’s DUI and drug courts.
Moore said his goal is to be part of the solution and not just spread awareness.
“I feel like there’s so many issues that we have in our country and our community. There’s so many people that will tell you that they’re passionate about raising awareness for something but how many people actually have an opportunity to do something? I’m passionate about (recovery) but I actually want to make a difference and do something about it,” he said.
To date, the Lowndes County DUI courts have had 68 graduates from their 18-month program.
For more information, contact Heather Harris at (229) 232-3743 or email heather.harris@lowndescounty.com.
