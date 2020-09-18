VALDOSTA – Nine students have tested positive for COVID-19 during the past week, according to the update released at the end of the week by the school system.
Out of 10,593 students, nine students had a new positive COVID-19 status and 73 were quarantined due to possible exposure at school, according to the county schools report. An additional 77 were quarantined due to community exposure.
There was one new employee case out of 1,390 employees. Three employees are quarantined for possible exposure at school and an additional 13 are quarantined due to community exposure.
"For the past seven days, Lowndes County Schools positive COVID-19 cases of faculty and students is .083% compared to the Lowndes County community data reported by the Department of Public Health of .094%,” according to the school system update.
