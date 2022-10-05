VALDOSTA – Lowndes County Schools is implementing a clear bag policy for all home football games, effective Oct. 3, to “ensure an orderly and safe environment for our team, participants and fans,” county school officials said in a statement.
“All fans entering Martin Stadium are required to adhere to this policy,” they added.
The following bags and items will be permitted:
– Each person may carry in one bag that is clear plastic, vinyl or EVA no larger than 12” x 6” x 12” or a one-gallon clear plastic freezer bag (Ziploc bag or similar).
– In addition to one of the clear bags noted, each person may carry a small clutch purse no larger than 4.5” x 6.5”, with or without a handle or strap.
– Additional clothing, coats, jackets, sweaters, towels and blankets are permitted if carried loosely.
– Small cameras and cell phones are permitted if carried in a person’s pocket or in an approved clear bag or small clutch.
– All bags and items are subject to inspection.
“We appreciate our Viking fans willingness and cooperation to continue to make Martin Stadium a fun and enjoyable place to spend Friday nights in the fall,” school officials said.
Tickets for the game go on sale to the general public 7 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 4, at the Lowndes Board of Education. Tickets are $10 each and are available on both sides of the stadium. All seats are reserved seats.
