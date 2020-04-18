VALDOSTA – Lowndes County Schools will have a school board meeting, 6 p.m. Monday, April 20. 

"We will adhere to the shelter in place order and social distancing by live streaming the meeting," school officials said in a statement. 

The public can subscribe to LCS NEWS YouTube Channel at https://bit.ly/LCSNEWS. Board meetings and any other live events will be posted at the channel and linked on social media, school officials said.

