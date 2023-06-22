VALDOSTA — Residents wanted answers from the Lowndes County Board of Education regarding an increasing millage rate.
On Monday, June 19, Kaysie Hart said she spoke on behalf of residents to share their concerns about the Lowndes County Board of Education spending, surplus and ongoing questions regarding the school system superintendent's fuel use from the county's fueling depot.
Superintendent Shawn Haralson resigned Wednesday, two days after this meeting.
Hart suggested strategies to reduce spending.
“The largest millage that we do pay is school, which I understand and feel the schools need our participation and funds but we have to ask if we are being good stewards of the money received.
"Currently, Lowndes County Schools are sitting at a $56 million surplus, which is one of the highest in the state but also spending is the highest it has been since 2008," Hart said.
“I think we need to look at where we are spending our money on necessities or what is being used for extracurricular activities, specifically the superintendent's use of gasoline. Many people are concerned for why there is just a slap on the wrist in allowing him to just pay that back.”
The school board announced Haralson's resignation Wednesday during a called meeting.
Hart indicated the incidents show a lack of fiscal stewardship.
“The burden of the taxpayer seems to be rising, in light of it rising we are seeing a 50% inflation rate,” Hart said. “My solution is to lower the millage to at least 14.0.”
After the agenda discussion, the board of education rolled into executive session for two hours to discuss personnel, which included the superintendent's annual evaluation. The board returned to table the approval of the Fiscal Year 2024 budget and personnel recommendations.
Ronnie Weeks, board of education chairman, said the personnel recommendations were tabled because they affected the budget which the board did not approve.
Following the adjournment of the meeting, attendees addressed board members with questions about the superintendent’s evaluation.
The next regular board meeting will be 6 p.m. Monday, July 17, at Lowndes County Board of Education, 1592 Norman Drive.
