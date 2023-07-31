VALDOSTA – In a move to ensure continuous and reliable emergency services, the Lowndes County Commission renewed the annual Uninterruptible Power Supply service contract.
The agreement encompasses essential provisions to safeguard the 911 Center and four tower sites, including Hahira, Valdosta, Naylor and Clyattville.
Each of the four tower sites will cost $3,665.41 annually, while the contract for the 911 Center will amount to $12,230.92 per year. The county's investment in this contract underscores its commitment to prioritizing public safety and maintaining a robust emergency response network.
The UPS service contract guarantees a rapid four-hour response, 24/7, for any emergency situation, assuring that critical services remain uninterrupted. Emergency service labor and travel coverage are included.
According to Danny Weeks, director of Lowndes County 911, to proactively maintain the efficiency and reliability of the systems, preventative maintenance visits are part of the comprehensive package. This approach aims to identify and address potential problems before they escalate, ensuring seamless operations for the 911 Center and tower sites.
