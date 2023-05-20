VALDOSTA – The Lowndes County Commission will honor its public works staff during National Public Works Week May 21-27.
National Public Works Week honors the team responsible for maintaining more than 810 miles of Lowndes County roads, 55 county-owned facilities, vehicle management for more than 500 county vehicles, mosquito and litter control, road asphalt patching, signs and construction, according to county officials.
County Manager Paige Duke said this is a time to celebrate the staff’s hard work.
“Public Works Week is a time for us to thank every employee in our public works department for their service. The hard work done by 80 individuals in public works is vital to the quality of life and well-being of the residents in Lowndes County. Their dedicated efforts and hard work do not go unnoticed,” she said.
Since 1960, American Public Works Association has sponsored National Public Works Week across North America and Canada. NPWW assists in educating the public on the importance of public works to their daily lives and community.
APWA announced “Connecting The World Through Public Works” is the 2023 National Public Works Week theme. The theme highlights how public works professionals connect people physically through infrastructure and inspirationally through service to their communities, whether as first responders or daily workers carrying out their duties with pride, according to the organization.
According to Robin Cumbus, county public works director, public works connectors help keep communities strong by providing an infrastructure of services in transportation, water, wastewater and stormwater treatment, public buildings and spaces, parks and grounds, emergency management and first response, solid waste and right-of-way management.
“Our jobs are rewarding; it is always nice to look back and know that we successfully made a difference in our community and have the confidence to know it is very much appreciated,” she said.
For more information on National Public Works Week, visit www.npww.apwa.net. For more information on Lowndes County Public Works, visit www.lowndescounty.com.
