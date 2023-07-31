VALDOSTA – Lowndes County commissioners unanimously approved the Fiscal Year 2024 Juvenile Justice Incentive grant application.
The county authorized submission of a funding proposal to the Criminal Justice Coordinating Council to secure funding for the continuation of diversionary programs.
Integral to the application process, the Lowndes County Commission forged a partnership by entering into a memorandum of understanding with Evidence Based Associates. The collaborative effort paved the way for the utilization of EBA’s services, contingent upon the approval of program funding.
For FY2024, the grant award of $346,372 will prove instrumental in providing much-needed program services to approximately 60 Lowndes County youths and their families, county documents note.
A notable aspect of the grant program is it does not require matching funds from Lowndes County, as it operates on a reimbursement basis.
The county received the notification that the grant application had been selected for funding. As a result, EBA promptly submitted a comprehensive service agreement outlining the scope of work it will provide, along with administrative procedures, including billing arrangements.
Upon final approval of the agreement, EBA will continue its pivotal role in providing functional family therapy services to youths referred through the Lowndes County Juvenile Court system.
The service aims to extend comprehensive support to Lowndes County youths and their families.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.