VALDOSTA — In response to increased spraying requirements on newly sprigged hay fields and the expansion of the Lowndes Agricultural Services, county commissioners approved the purchase of a Kubota M-6 141 tractor.
The decision to acquire an additional tractor for the LAS stems from the need to accommodate increased spraying activities on the newly sprigged hay fields and to support ongoing expansion efforts.
County staff determined the Kubota M-6 141 tractor, available through state contract pricing, would be the most reliable option.
The state contract price for the model was set at $100,694.35, and Marion Ford, doing business as Lashley Kubota in Lithonia, serves as the supplier.
Staff found a cheaper option and ultimately recommended going with local dealer Southern Tractor & Outdoors, which offered the Kubota M-6 141 tractor at a price of $96,095.22.
