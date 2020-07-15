VALDOSTA — The Lowndes County Commission passed a $124 million budget for Fiscal Year 2021.
Commissioners approved the FY2021 budget at the county meeting Tuesday evening after having to table the vote a few weeks ago following a concern regarding financial matters.
Commissioners met July 6 for a special called meeting where they discussed fire services, the landfill and taxes. With those matters seemingly resolved, the budget was approved Tuesday.
Now official, the budget totals $124,923,564 which is $14 million more than the FY2020 budget. The general fund in the new budget also grew, increasing by a little more than $1 million to $59,443,920.
After an extended back and forth and final plea in June, the budget will not include funding for Keep Valdosta/Lowndes Beautiful. The environmental stewardship and education organization had been funded by the county for two decades, but after having its budget cut last year, KLVB funding drops to zero for FY2021.
In the county budget proposal, KLVB's funding was eliminated due to concerns about "illegal dumping, litter control and beautification" by the board of commissioners. The county has established a "litter and beatification division" in KLVB's place to provide daily county-wide litter cleanup.
During citizens to be heard, Michael Noll, KLVB vice chair, voiced dismay and frustration with the county regarding the decision.
Noll said commissioners should be ashamed for ending KLVB funding after the organization has done so much for the community during the past 20 years.
The notable increases from the FY2020 budget to the FY2021 budget include a 50% ($600,000) bump for the transportation special purpose local option sales tax, a 36.36% ($400,000) for public roads, a 33.53% ($301,264) bump for the commissary, a 12.01% ($301,520) bump for equipment maintenance and a 11.13% ($656,863) bump for water and sewer services.
SPLOST VIII will also kick in for this budget and add $20 million to the county ledger.
However, its predecessor SPLOST VII will drop by 51% and provide $9.8 million to FY2021.
Other reductions in the new budget include a 29.2% ($152,607) reduction in workers compensation, a 22.13% reduction in jail operations ($91,630), a 15.79% ($75,000) in accommodation tax and a 13.64% ($53,133) reduction in the landfill.
